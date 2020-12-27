AAGSU organized blood donation camp in Jamugurihat

 Top
The Sonitpur district unit of All Assam Gorkha Students' Union (AAGSU) organized a blood donation camp at Morisuti to the north of Jamugurihat on December 26 to commemorate the 74th year of establishment of the student body.

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The Sonitpur district unit of All Assam Gorkha Students' Union (AAGSU) organized a blood donation camp at Morisuti to the north of Jamugurihat on December 26 to commemorate the 74th year of establishment of the student body.

Kishor Dahal, ZPC member of Mudhadal, inaugurated the camp held in the premises of Mount Senai English School. A team of medical experts from Tezpur Medical College and Hospital attended the camp. The camp was attended by Sunil Chetry, central vice-president of AAGSU, and other dignitaries.

