Aaranyak engages youth in birdwatching in Kaziranga–Karbi Anglong landscape

GUWAHATI: In an initiative to inculcate environmental awareness and conservation values among the youth, leading biodiversity conservation organisation of the region Aaranyak (www.aaranyak.org) has launched a guided birdwatching programme for young people in the age group of 10 to 19 years across four villages in Kaziranga–Karbi Anglong Landscape - Chandrasing Rongpi, Phumen Engti, Englepothar, and Sarbura Singnar.

The programme, which began in January 2025, is held every Sunday from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM to suit the participants’ daily schedules. So far, eight sessions have been successfully completed, engaging 59 young participants.

The weekly walks, guided by Bhaskor Barukial and supported by Rangsina Phangcho, aim to build ecological understanding and groom the next generation of community-based birdwatchers and conservation stewards.

Participants are introduced to the fundamentals of bird identification - focusing on shape, size, and colour - along with the correct use of field equipment such as binoculars. They are also given weekly assignments to record bird sightings using datasheets, which are shared during the Sunday sessions. This interactive and hands-on learning approach has proven effective in sparking curiosity and enhancing observational skills among the youth.

Through this initiative, Aaranyak reaffirms its commitment to biodiversity conservation, ecosystem protection, and support for indigenous communities across the Kaziranga-Karbi Anglong and Manas Landscapes. The organisation continues to promote alternative and sustainable livelihoods, education, and awareness as key components of its mission, stated a press release.

