AASAA, Demow Regional Committee demands check on gambling

A Correspondent



DEMOW: Under the patronage of All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (AASAA), Demow Regional Committee a demonstration was staged in front of Demow Police Station on Wednesday demanding steps to stop gambling in the name of cock fight.

AASAA Demow Regional Committee alleged that by violating the high court prohibitory order, gambling in the name of cock fight was held in various areas of Demow. Later, under the leadership of David Bania, president, and Lalit Tanti, secretary of AASAA, Demow Regional College, a memorandum was submitted to Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sivasagar district through the Demow Circle Officer on Wednesday.

In the memorandum, the AASAA, Demow Regional Committee stated that under Demow Revenue Circle, cock fights as well as illegal liquor sale and gambling had taken place in various areas in the last few days. The organizations slammed the administration for not taking steps to stop these illegal activities.

