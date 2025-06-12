AASAA warns of agitation over unmet Adivasi demands in Karbi Anglong

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: The All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA), Karbi Anglong District Committee, submitted a five-point memorandum to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, seeking urgent intervention on longstanding demands of the Adivasi community in Assam.

The memorandum highlights the following key demands: immediate implementation of Clause 1.1 of the Adivasi Peace Accord, granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to Adivasis in Assam, issuance of free land patta to Adivasis residing in Karbi Anglong district, construction of a model senior secondary school at Lahorijan Tea Estate without interference from political leaders, protection of the political rights of Adivasis in Sixth Schedule areas post the 125th Constitutional Amendment and Protection of Lahorijan and Nirmal Kumar Tea Estates from illegal encroachers and land grabbers.

During the submission of the memorandum, Anil Toppo, Chief Advisor of AASAA central committee, issued a strong warning against the continued land encroachment and neglect of Adivasi rights. “If KAAC chief Dr Tuliram Ronghang does not stop grabbing Adivasi land, we will be compelled to start district-wise protests across Karbi Anglong soon,” he declared.

Toppo further emphasized the historical presence of Adivasis in the Sixth Schedule region. “We have been living here since before the inception of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council. We are bonafide indigenous people of this land, yet we continue to live like tenants on our own soil,” he stated.

In a passionate address, he condemned successive governments, including both the ruling party and Congress, for exploiting the Adivasis merely as a vote bank. “Since India’s independence, our people have been deprived of basic infrastructure like roads, schools, healthcare, safe drinking water, and access to government schemes. The promises made to us have remained unfulfilled for decades,” he said.

The memorandum was officially received and acknowledged by the Executive Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Officer (Civil), Bokajan.

AASAA reiterated its commitment to non-violent democratic movements but warned that if genuine demands are ignored, agitation and mass mobilization will follow.

Also Read: Assam: AASAA stages sit-in protest in Dibrugarh over various demands

Also Watch: