AASU Holds Candlelight March, Demands Justice for Himashree Boro

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) staged a massive candlelight march in Guwahati and across various district headquarters on Sunday, to demand a fair investigation into the mysterious death of Himashree Boro.

Himashree, a 20-year-old student of B Borooah College, was found dead near railway tracks in Andhra Pradesh. She had travelled to Visakhapatnam with a dance troupe and reportedly expressed panic over the presence of several men in her train compartment before her phone went unreachable.

While railway authorities claim she accidentally fell from the moving train, her family strongly suspects foul play.

Addressing the large gathering at Shahid Bhawan in Uzan Bazar, AASU chief adviser Dr Samujjal Bhattacharjya sharply criticized the lapses in security. “It's due to the negligence of the authority. The culprit must be punished, and they must be held accountable,” Bhattacharjya said, demanding swift interventions from the government.

The student body has urged the Centre and state governments to immediately strengthen security infrastructure for women and passengers from the Northeast travelling outside the region.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has since visited Boro's family and dispatched an Assam IGP to Andhra Pradesh to assist in the probe.