AASU Stages 11-Hour Hunger Strike Across Assam, Demands Full Implementation of Assam Accord

Golaghat: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Thursday staged a 11-hour hunger strike across Assam under its ‘Satyagraha Mission’, pressing the government to fully implement the Assam Accord of 1985.

The Golaghat AASU unit spearheaded the agitation, raising strong objections to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Leaders argued that while CAA is not applicable in Inner Line Permit (ILP) states, its implementation in Assam threatens the state’s identity and violates the spirit of the Accord.

As per the Accord, all illegal immigrants who entered Assam after March 24, 1971, irrespective of religion, are to be detected and deported. AASU members questioned the government’s stand of granting citizenship to Hindu Bangladeshis, saying it would worsen Assam’s demographic burden.

“Even after nearly four decades of signing the Accord, no government has been able to deliver a permanent solution. Assam must not be made a dumping ground for illegal immigrants,” AASU leaders said during the strike.

The student body vowed to intensify its protests if the government fails to provide clarity and action on the long-pending issue of illegal immigration in the state.