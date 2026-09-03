AASU Students Launch Signature Drive Demanding Full Fee Waiver for BPL Families in Assam Colleges

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DHEKIAJULI: The AASU unit of Government Model Degree College, Borsola, under the Paschim Dhekiajuli Anchalik Students’ Union, organised a signature campaign on Wednesday among students demanding the withdrawal of the Education Department’s notification providing a 50 per cent fee concession and seeking completely free admission for all students belonging to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

The campaign was organised following a call by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU). More than 300 students of the college participated in the signature campaign. After collecting the signatures, a memorandum highlighting the demands was submitted to the Chief Minister through the Principal, Dr Sukdev Adhikari, In-charge of the Government Model Degree College, Borsola.

Similarly, the AASU unit of Lokanayak Omeo Kumar Das College also organised a similar signature campaign with the participation and support of the students.

Also Read: AASU Opposes Fee-Waiver Curbs for Students with Backlogs