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AASU Students Launch Signature Drive Demanding Full Fee Waiver for BPL Families in Assam Colleges

The AASU unit of Government Model Degree College, Borsola, under the Paschim Dhekiajuli Anchalik Students’ Union, organised a signature campaign on Wednesday among students demanding the withdrawal of the Education Department’s notification
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DHEKIAJULI: The AASU unit of Government Model Degree College, Borsola, under the Paschim Dhekiajuli Anchalik Students’ Union, organised a signature campaign on Wednesday among students demanding the withdrawal of the Education Department’s notification providing a 50 per cent fee concession and seeking completely free admission for all students belonging to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

The campaign was organised following a call by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU). More than 300 students of the college participated in the signature campaign. After collecting the signatures, a memorandum highlighting the demands was submitted to the Chief Minister through the Principal, Dr Sukdev Adhikari, In-charge of the Government Model Degree College, Borsola.

Similarly, the AASU unit of Lokanayak Omeo Kumar Das College also organised a similar signature campaign with the participation and support of the students.

Also Read: AASU Opposes Fee-Waiver Curbs for Students with Backlogs

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