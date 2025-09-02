AAU Khanapara Inaugurates Feed Testing Lab Under APART to Boost Livestock,Fisheries

Guwahati: A new Feed Testing Laboratory has been established at Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Khanapara, under the Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project (APART),aimed at providing affordable and dependable testing of animal and fish feed.

The lab, equipped with a fully fiber automatic system moisture analyser, will enable precise evaluation of feed quality, helping farmers and entrepreneurs access safe and cost-effective feed options. Officials noted that the innovation has been developed with institutional expertise, ensuring that farmers can purchase fish feed and related products at much lower costs.

The Department of Animal Nutrition, AAU, spearheaded the initiative with financial support from the World Bank through APART. Experts said the facility is expected to play a key role in boosting Assam’s livestock and fisheries sector, which is a major source of livelihood for thousands of rural households.

Authorities added that the laboratory will also serve as a training and knowledge hub for farmers, cooperatives, and feed manufacturers, ensuring greater transparency and quality assurance in the state’s animal husbandry value chain.