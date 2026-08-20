AAU launches science-led rehabilitation drive for flood-hit communities in Upper Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

JORHAT: Assam Agricultural University (AAU) has initiated a science-based and collaborative action plan for the rehabilitation and livelihood restoration of flood-affected communities in Upper Assam.

An interactive meet on 'Rehabilitation and Livelihood Restoration of Flood-Affected Communities in Upper Assam' was held on Tuesday at the Conference Hall of the Extension Education Institute (NE Region), Khanapara, with participation from AAU, Assam Veterinary and Fishery University, Central Agricultural University, ICAR institutes, KVKs, NESAC, and other stakeholder organisations. The meeting was presided over by Dr Dipjyoti Rajkhowa, Vice-Chancellor, AAU.

The meeting emphasised scientific assessment of flood damage through preliminary surveys by the concerned KVKs in association with line departments. Immediate interventions will focus on quality seeds, planting materials, short-duration pulse crops, farm tools, livestock support, and animal health camps. Restoration of affected horticultural orchards and homesteads, along with appropriate plant-health measures and farmer training, will also be taken up.

The participants further stressed climate-resilient agriculture, catchment management, and landscape restoration to reduce future vulnerability.

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