AAUA demands transfer of WRD officers working for long period in same division

LAKHIMPUR: The All Assam Unemployed Association (AAUA) has once again become vocal against the State Government and Water Resources Department (WRD) regarding the officers and employees who are working in the same division for a long time. The organization has demanded the State Government and the department concerned to transfer those officers to check corruption while implementing embankment construction or any other schemes.

In this regard, Lakhimpur unit AAUA president Binod Das and general secretary Khirod Chetia stated, "We have noticed that some officers of the WRD are working in the same division for more than 10 years. Under such circumstances, they are availing the opportunity to sponsor corruption and irregularities with regard to the construction of the embankments and implementing any other schemes. So, they must be transferred to another division to stop corruption in WRD."

The Lakhimpur district unit AAUA president and secretary further stated, "An assistant engineer named Sanjib Borah has been working in Lakhimpur Circle of Water Resources Department for more than 20 years. Various allegations of irregularities regarding the implementation of embankment construction projects have been raised against him. Though our organization had submitted memorandum to the WRD minister demanding his transfer, he has not been transferred yet."

The Lakhimpur district unit AAUA once again submitted memorandum to the WRD minister demanding his immediate transfer on Thursday and urged him to take appropriate steps at the earliest in this regard. In the same memorandum, the organization also demanded him to transfer each and every officer who had been working for more than three years in the same division of WRD.

