Abhayapuri College Honours Prof Maneswar Bormudoi With Memorial Lecture

The Department of Political Science at Abhayapuri College, Bongaigaon, held the Prof Maneswar Bormudoi Memorial Lecture on Monday at the college auditorium, paying tribute to the former principal and senior Political Science professor.

The programme was conducted by Dr Nur Islam Bhuyan, Associate Professor of the Department of Political Science, and formally inaugurated by in-charge Principal Pranjit Kalita.

Dr Rajesh Tiwari, Head of the Department of English, spoke about the life and academic contributions of Prof Bormudoi, tracing his journey as an educator and scholar.

Bhaskarjyoti Das, Head of the Department of Political Science, highlighted Prof Bormudoi's ideas on good governance — a subject that defined much of his academic work and legacy.

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