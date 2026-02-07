Abhi-Neel Murder Case: Final arguments begin in Nagaon District and Sessions Court

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The trial in the highly sensational Abhi-Neel murder case has entered its final stage in the Nagaon District and Sessions Court. The case, which has been pending for over seven years, is expected to reach its conclusion this month.

The court has completed the examination of witnesses and is now hearing arguments from both the prosecution and defence. The prosecution, led by government advocates Jiyaur Kamar, Suman Chakraborty, and Bhaskar Dutta, presented their arguments, demanding the maximum punishment for the accused.

The defence team, led by advocate Manas Sarania, will also present their arguments on Saturday. The court is expected to fix a date for the final verdict after the completion of the arguments on Saturday.

The case relates to the brutal murder of two young men, Abhijit Nath and Nilutpal Das, at Panjuri village on June 8, 2018, near Dokmoka in Karbi Anglong district. The victims’ families have been waiting for justice, and the court’s decision is eagerly awaited. The father of Abhijit Nath, Ajit Kumar Nath, expressed his faith in the judiciary and hoped that the accused would receive the maximum punishment.

A total of 48 persons were arrested in connection with the case among which 45 accused were held in Nagaon central jail and the remaining three in Jorhat juvenile jail. The case was shifted from Diphu to Nagaon court after a writ petition filed by the victims’ families.

