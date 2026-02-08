Abhi-Neel murder case: Next hearing from Feb 24-27

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The three-day final argument hearing in the sensational Abhi-Neel murder case concluded today at the Nagaon District and Sessions Court.

The court conducted the hearing virtually, with 45 of the accused present in Nagaon Central Jail and three others in Jorhat Juvenile Jail. The prosecution, led by government advocates Jiyaur Kamar, Suman Chakraborty, and Bhaskar Dutta, presented their arguments, demanding the maximum punishment for the accused. The defense also presented its arguments.

The court has scheduled the next hearing for February 24, 26, and 27, after which the final verdict is expected.

The victims' families, including Abhijit Nath's father, Ajit Kumar Nath, and Nilutpal Das's father, Gopal Chandra Das, expressed their faith in the judiciary and demanded the death penalty for the accused.

It is pertinent to mention that on June 8, 2018, a mob brutally killed two young men, Nilutpal Das and Abhijit Nath, at Panjuri village under Dokmoka in Karbi Anglong district. The case has been ongoing since then, with 48 accused currently in judicial custody.

