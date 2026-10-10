Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das & Ashutosh Ranka Detained on Flight at Delhi Airport Ahead of Jantar Mantar Protest

In a major security crackdown, the Delhi Police on Saturday detained Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and senior leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka straight from their flight. The leaders were taken into custody at the Indira Gandhi International Airport minutes after their aircraft from Mumbai touched down.

The CJP had called for a massive nationwide demonstration at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Visuals shared online showed police personnel entering the plane cabin to intercept the leaders.

To prevent the agitation, authorities have turned the national capital into a fortress. Over 35,000 security personnel have been deployed across the city, and severe restrictions have been imposed, including the closure of 45 Metro stations.

Reports indicate that over 600 suspected protesters have been placed in preventive detention overnight. Other prominent figures, including YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and CJP legal cell head Ratna Singh, have also been detained at their residences.

The CJP has strongly condemned the action, calling it a violation of the freedom of movement