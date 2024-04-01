ABSU and UNB Trust observe 68th birth anniversary of Bodofa UN Brahma in Kokrajhar district

A CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) and UN Brahma Trust observed the 68th birth anniversary of Bodofa UN Brahma on Sunday as the Students’ Day at Thulungapuri, Dotma, in the Kokrajhar district. The day was celebrated as “Students’ Day” across Assam with various programmes.

As part of the programme, ABSU president Dipen Boro hoisted the organisational flag while BSS (Bodo Sahitya Sabha) president Dr. Surath Narzary, Chairman of UN Brahma Trust, Rehistrar of Bodoland University Dr. Subung Basumatary, and Minister UG Brahma paid floral tribute at the tomb and statue of Bodofa, followed by the plantation of saplings by Jiren Basumatary, Chairman of the Central Selection Board (CSB). The release of pigeons and balloons for peace and unity was done by the chief guest of the programme, journalist of national repute and social activist of Mumbai Rupa Senai, Director of UN Academy Krishna Gopal Basumatary, chairperson of Kokrajhar Municipal Board Pratibha Brahma, and Chairman of UN Brahma Trust Dr. Subung Basumatary.

In his address, minister UG Brahma said Bodofa UN Brahma launched the democratic mass movement for Bodoland in 1987. He said the Bodoland movement faced resistance from various quarters in Assam, but no force could stop it. The mass movement of a small community led by UN Brahma for their constitutional rights could draw attention across the country, and many national journalists, researchers, and even researchers from the United States came to the Bodo Belt to study the Bodoland movement, he said, adding that the Bodos were heading towards assimilation with mainstream communities if Bodofa Brahma had not started the Bodoland movement. He said the movement of Bodofa UN Brahma was not only for the Bodos but also for downtrodden communities, as a result of which UN Brahma was recognised as the great leader of the region.

Brahma said the government of Assam had released Rs 5 crore for the development of Thulungapuri, the burial place of Bodofa; Rs. 4 crore from BTC; and another Rs. 3 crore is coming up from the government of Assam after the election is over. He also said there should be a project of Rs. 100 crore from the tourism department for the comprehensive development and preservation of Bodofa’s vision, where people and researchers will visit to study his life and works.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, renowned journalist of national level and social activist Rupa Chinai said, “I am very happy to join the programme of the 68th birth anniversary of Bodofa UN Brahma at Dotma to preserve his movement legacy. She said late Brahma took the steering wheel of the Bodo community during the critical period. She said there were only a few leaders who got wide recognition, like UN Brahma, who is termed the Messaiah of the downtrodden communities for leading the movement for their rights.

“I was just 22 years old and was working in a national daily when I was given an assignment to study the Bodoland movement led by UN Brahma,” she said, adding that she travelled for two months in the Bodo tribal belt to study the other side of the movement. In 1983, she visited Kakila Milan Bazar, Sonitpur, where Bodos were forced to take shelter in a relief camp due to the Gahpur clash. She stayed in a small home in Kokrajhar and met the then-movement leader and former cabinet minister Pramila Rani Brahma. She also said a few people knew about the Northeast, and thus she wrote “Understanding the North East India” to let people of mainland India know about the Northeast and the Bodo movement.

Chinai said there had been repeated clashes with the Bodos, which were because of land-grabbing cases of the Bodos and other tribal people by aliens. The biodiversity hot spots of the Northeast have become unprotected due to the monoculture plantations of outsiders who started planting cash crops for their personal benefits. She also said that during movement time she visited the home of one Amarendra in Udalguri, who narrated to her that she was the first upper-caste Hindu person to visit the home of a tribal family. She also said the Bodos had come a long way and got the 6th schedule administrative set up as a result of their movement. She further said it was important to choose their leaders who have the ability and commitment to serve the people and who will have a true voice for the community.

Speaking to media persons, former Deputy Chief of BTC Kampa Borgoyari said Bodofa was a great leader who designed the mass movement for the creation of Bodoland and the strong foundation of Bodos as a great community. He said the signing of the BAC, BTC, and BTR accords by the Bodos was the outcome of the mass movement led by Bodofa UN Brahma, whose impact reached different backward communities. He called upon all to follow the principles and ideology of Bodofa UN Brahma.

The meeting, which was chaired by the president of the ABSU, Dipen Boro, was also attended by Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary, president of the BSS, Dr. Surath Narzary, former Deputy Chief of BTC Kampa Borgoyari, ex-MLA Parmeswar Brahma, advisor of the ABSU, Khungkra Swargiyary, president of the United Forum of the Ex-NDFB Chila Basumatary, and leaders of various organisations.

In an interview, the president of the ABSU, Dipen Boro, thanked the government of Assam for declaring to observe the birthday of Bodofa UN Brahma as Students’ Day across Assam. He demanded that Bodofa UN Brahma be given the Bharat Ratna award posthumously, as he was the great leader who fought for the uplift of all the downtrodden and oppressed communities of the country.

