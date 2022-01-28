ABSU holds discussion on the implementation of clauses of BTR Accord

OUR CORRESPONDENT



KOKRAJHAR: The All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU), one of the stakeholders during the signing of the BTR Accord on January 27, 2020, held a discussion on the implementation of clauses of the accord on the occasion of the 2nd BTR Accord Day at Kokrajhar Commerce College. The student body offered a rich floral tribute to Bodofa UN Brahma and martyrs of Bodoland movement before the discussion.

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of the meeting, the president of the ABSU, Dipen Boro said the student body, being the signatory organization of the BTR Accord, had the moral responsibility to watch over the swift implementation of clauses of the accord in letter and spirit. He said the ABSU had been observing the implementation of the accord by the government and according to him, many clauses of the accord were being implemented in a speedy manner. The government has taken up measure for timely implementation of inclusion of Bodos living in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao Autonomous Council in ST Hills list and inclusion of parts of Sonitpur and Biswanath districts in BTR as per the MoS, he said, adding that they had faith in the Union and State governments on complete implementation of all clauses in a time-bound manner.

Boro said the inclusion and exclusion of villages in BTR would be done as early as possible. He said the ABSU had called on the head of commission for inclusion and exclusion of villages in BTR, Dr. Ashis Kr. Bhutani and approached the government in this regard. He hoped that the commission will submit its report to the government within March end. He also said that the union will discuss about the implementation of the BTR accord with the civil society, intellectuals and former leaders of democratic organizations.

Retired Principal of Kokrajhar Government College, Surath Narzary and former legal advisor and Assistant Professor of Kokrajhar Government College, Dr. Berlao K. Karjee said they had seen many clauses of the accord being implemented and the rest are being initiated.

Earlier, the president of the ABSU, Dipen Boro hoisted the organizational flag while Surath Narzary, retired principal of Kokrajhar Government College, and Dr. Berlao K. Karjee, assistant professor of the same college, paid floral tribute to Bodofa UN Brahma and the Bodo national martyrs respectively. An open discussion on the implementation of the clauses of the BTR accord was held in the auditorium hall of Kokrajhar Commerce College with Dipen Boron in the chair.

