Achievements of Lions Club of Tinsukia City of Joy highlighted

OUR CORRESPONDENT



TINSUKIA: "Though induction of new members is essential for strengthening the organizational base, retention of these members within the domain of the organization accounts to collective responsibility of all senior members," observed Lalita R Khadria, District Governor, 322 D Lions Club on the 4th Charter Night of Lions Club of Tinsukia City of Joy held at Tinsukia on Sunday.

The programme was chaired by the president of Lions Club of Tinsukia City of Joy, Biswajit Mazumder. During the programme, new members were inducted and cultural events organized. The secretarial report was presented by club secretary Navajyoti Gohain.

The programme was attended by 120 guests, including club members from Duliajan, Tinsukia, Ledu valley, Doomdooma and Makum.

In her inspirational speech, Khadria, who hails from Dimapur, elaborated the achievement of 322 D District. Despite facing constraints due to COVID pandemic and paucity of funds, the Club extended support to needy people and fulfilled the mission, she said. She also administered the pledge to all newly-inducted members — Anirban Bhagwati, Kamal Gupta, Amar Dey and Prasanta Dutta.

Navajyoti Gohain in his secretarial report highlighted the achievements of the Club for the year 2020-2021, stating that the Club ranked third in the parade of the 42nd annual district conference at Dimapur, besides securing third position in banner presentation. He also outlined the activities initiated during the COVID pandemic like distribution of masks at various police stations, hand sanitizers at Durga Puja pandals, peace poster contest, blood donation and financial support for kidney transplantation. Construction of Lions Club Eye Hospital at Tinsukia is also in the pipeline, stated Gohain.

Also Watch: Bijni Sub-Divisional Administration gears up for Assembly Polls

Also Read: Installation ceremony held of Lions Club of Tinsukia for the year 2020-21

