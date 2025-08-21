AED and Piramal Foundation impart training to 100 girls in Dhubri

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: The Advance Education and Development (AED) Foundation, with the funding support from Piramal Foundation imparted vocational training for 100 adolescent girls in Fashion Designing and Food Processing, which concluded on Tuesday.

In each trade, 50 participants were enrolled, who underwent 100 hours of practical training under the guidance of Fashion Designer Saraju Nath and Bakery & Food Processing trainer Angkhita Nath.

The first centre was run at Surjyakhata of Bilasipara while other at Sonahuli, Agomani of Dhubri district. The centres were earlier inaugurated by Legislator of Bilasipara (East) Samsul Huda and Golokganj Legislator Sobahan Ali respectively.

All trainees successfully cleared their exams and received SSC-accredited certificates under NSDC.

Significantly, 25 girls secured conditional pre-placement offers from a local garment enterprise, while many others plan to start their own boutiques and cakes & pastries units.

This initiative highlighted the joint commitment of AED Foundation and Piramal Foundation to empower rural adolescent girls through skill development, employment, and entrepreneurship promotion.

