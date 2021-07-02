Aggression over Assam land and forest resources from across border continues

A CORRESPONDENT



LAKHIMPUR: Unabated aggression from across the border over the land of Assam and forest resources still continues in Lakhimpur district. Of late, a section of people from the neighbouring State of Arunachal Pradesh has allegedly once again attempted to establish their authority upon the Assam part of Dikrong River and the river resources, violating the status quo on Assam-Arunachal border dispute.

Notably, the aggression of encroachment upon Assam land belonging to the Kakoi, Dollung and Ranga reserve forests under Lakhimpur district is not a fresh chapter. A section of people from the neighbouring State has set up various establishments in the land of these reserve forests since years -several reports on which have already been published in various issues of The Sentinel. Continuing such aggression, a section of people from the State has turned aggressive over the North Dikrong Sand and Gravel Mining Permit Area located at the left part of the river belonging to Lakhimpur district.

Notably, the Divisional Forest Office of Lakhimpur earns huge amount of revenue from this mining area every year. Of late, this 5-hectare mining area was allotted afresh on December 20 of the last year for operation. But some people from the neighbouring State have created obstacles with regard to operating the mine in the permitted area. The present designated authority of the mining area alleged that those people created such obstacles on June 18. In this regard, they are taking advantage of no demarcation point along the river, east part of which to the north of the NH-15 RCC Bridge is considered to be of Assam while the west part is of Arunachal Pradesh. Such aggression has very often created a tense situation while operating the mines in the area. The authority alleged that these aggressive people claimed the river, including a bank area stretching to a plum tree located on the east bank, to be of Arunachal Pradesh. In this regard, the people of Assam urged the State Government to initiate due steps to resolve Assam-Arunachal border dispute at the earliest.

