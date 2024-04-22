Agniveer pre-recruitment training camp for Adavasi, Tea tribes held in Udalguri district of Assam

Our Correspondent

MANGALDAI: The Army organised an Agniveer special pre-recruitment training camp for Adivasi and Tea Garden Community youths at Hatigarh Military Station in Udalguri district on April 20. The initiative was organised by the Indian Army at Hattigor in the Udalguri district in collaboration with the ‘Aadhunik India Foundation’. The special training camp aimed to train the Adavasi and youth aspirants of the Tea Garden community of the Udalguri district, preparing them for physical, medical, and written tests for their smooth absorption in the Armed Forces as Agniveers.

Nearly 395 youths, including girls from different tea gardens in the district, participated in the Agniveer awareness programme that was organised in both online (Google Meet) and offline mode by the training team of the Indian Army, followed by the filling of forms, preliminary pre-enrolment screening as per physical standards, and ground tests, thereby creating a festive and enthusiastic atmosphere among the participants, motivating the aspirants in their preparation, and transforming them from raw youth to Agniveers. The training team briefed and addressed the aspirants on the Agniveer recruitment procedure, including academics, physical and medical standards, the CEE syllabus, and physical examinations. Mention may be made here that the national president of the Aadhunik India Foundation, DK Chauhan, has taken up a praiseworthy initiative to encourage all the Adivasi and Tea Garden Community youths to join the Indian Army.

Also Read: Government open to change in Agniveer scheme if needed: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (sentinelassam.com)