Ahead of polls, AASU challenges political parties to resolve crucial issues

A CORRESPONDENT



LAKHIMPUR: The Lakhimpur district unit of All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has challenged the political parties of the State to show their capability and goodwill in resolving the crucial problems of the State, not in making just election-centric promises.

The organization issued these challenges to the political parties after holding a crucial meeting of the executive body on Thursday. The meeting was held at the Swahid Bhavan, the office of the Lakhimapur district unit of AASU. It was presided over by president Pulok Borah in the presence of State executive member Dhanmoni Dutta, district adviser Sanjib Konwar, Kamala Sarmah, presidents and secretaries of North Lakhimpur and Dhakuakhana subdivisional units and the regional units under the district body of the organization. General secretary Simanta Neug explained the objective of the event.

In the meeting, detailed discussion was held over the 'threats' and problems that the Assamese community was facing with regard to its existence. In the same meeting, discussion was also held over the burning issues of Lakhimpur district, like the ongoing construction of big river dam Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHP) as a threat to the downstream area of River Subansiri, Assam-Arunachal border dispute, flood and erosion problem, alarming growth of unemployment problem, rampant drugs smuggling going on in some sensitive areas of the district, smuggling of fake gold, fake currency being circulated in Bongalmora area, incomplete construction of North Lakhimpur by-pass and massive traffic congestion of the town. The meeting took some crucial resolutions on the issues of discussion.

In this connection, the organization slammed the political parties of the State by remarking that no political party had taken up effective steps to address the long-pending issues of the district.

"The political parties of the State have patronized only cheap politics centering around these burning issues of the district. They are just making election-centric promises in order to gain power, but the problems have remained just the way they were. So, we have challenged them to show their commitment to address the problems," stated Pulok Borah, the president of Lakhimpur unit AASU.

