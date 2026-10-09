AICWA Slams Tanushree Dutta for "Evil Dead" Remark After Nana Patekar’s Demise

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has strongly condemned actor Tanushree Dutta, calling her recent social media comments regarding the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar "insensitive, objectionable, and shameful".

Patekar passed away from a cardiac arrest in Goa on October 8, 2026, at the age of 75. Following the news, Dutta—who previously accused Patekar of sexual harassment in a high-profile 2018 #MeToo case—posted an Instagram video stating that the media's focus by evening would shift entirely to the "evil dead".

In a strongly-worded official statement, AICWA Founder and President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta slammed Dutta, accusing her of using a national moment of mourning to secure "cheap publicity".

The association fiercely defended Patekar's legacy, highlighting his artistic genius, his Padma Shri honour, and his philanthropic contributions to distressed farmers through the Naam Foundation.