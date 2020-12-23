Ailing meritorious student Pallabi Konwar seeks aid

Our Correspondent



TINSUKIA: A meritorious poor student Pallabi Konwar, daughter of Naren Konwar and Runu Konwar of Rupaban Doomdooma, who took up a job at a small tea factory in Rupai Siding to meet her educational expense, dreamt of getting a master's degree after completion of graduation.

She suddenly fell ill with a serious kidney ailment that shattered all her dreams. She is presently undergoing dialysis and other treatment in Dibrugarh. The poor family, with Naren Konwar working in a plywood factory at Dayun and brother Pankaj running an e-rickshaw, is now unable to meet her treatment expenses. The family now needs financial support and has requested kind and humanitarian individuals and organizations to extend help.

Also watch: Over 80 Opposition members join BJP in Behali

Also Read: Assam DGP reviews training of Beerangana, the all-women commando unit



