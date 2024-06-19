AITUC Demands Justice and Compensation for Families of Victims in Kuwait Fire Tragedy

DIBRUGARH: The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) Assam State Committee has expressed shock and deep grief over the tragic Kuwait fire incident on June 12, which claimed the lives of 49 workers, including 42 Indians. The incident that occurred inside a six-storey building was used by the NBTC Group to house their employees.

AITUC Assam State Committee Secretary Ranjan Chowdhury in a statement on Tuesday, called for justice and adequate measures to ensure the safety and well-being of migrant workers. Chowdhury also stressed on the urgent need for compensation for the families of the deceased workers, seeking Rs 1 crore for each family and Rs 50 lakh for those severely incapacitated. He also urged the government to establish a policy specifically addressing the rights and protection of migrant workers, advocating for a review of the Migrant Act in the country.

Highlighting the challenges faced by migrant workers, Chowdhury stressed the importance of prioritising their safety, both in foreign countries and within India itself. He warned that with rising unemployment in India, migration is likely to increase as individuals seek employment opportunities. He called on the government to take proactive measures to ensure workplace safety and not view migrant workers solely as a means of generating foreign exchange.

“AITUC has repeatedly flagged the abolition of labour inspection by the present government ‘for ease of doing business’.

Given the mounting unemployment in India, migration is bound to increase, with people desperate to get into some employment. In this situation, the government should proactively ensure safety at the workplaces and not take them only as a stable source of foreign exchange,” Chowdhury said.

Referencing official data, Chowdhury revealed alarming statistics related to Indian workers in Kuwait. “The Parliament was recently informed that the Indian Embassy in Kuwait received 16,000 complaints between 2021 and 2023, ranging from late payment of wages to issues with living arrangements and mistreatment by employers. Additionally, between 2022 and 2023, 1400 Indian workers lost their lives in Kuwait. As such there is an urgent need for improved protections and support for migrant workers,” he added.

