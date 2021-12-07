AIUDF to Greet Satya Ranjan Bora with Chappal Garlands in Dhing, Nagaon

GUWAHATI: The Barduddin Ajmal-led AIUDF said that would they would greet Hindutva activist Satya Ranjan Bora with slipper garlands in Dhing Nagaon on December 8

A local AIUDF leader claimed that the people of Dhing would welcome the activist with garlands made of slippers and torn shoes. "We have collected old slippers and torn shoes to make garlands. We will greet him this way," he added.

The AIUDF leader also alleged that Bora is a Rashtriya Sawaymsevak Sangha (RSS) leader. "He is a black sheep for the society. He has been making derogatory comments against Muslim community people. But the government is yet to take any step against him. So, we think that he is an agent of the RSS. His aim is to create clashes in the society," the AIUDF leader said flaunting a garland made of old and torn slippers.

On October 20, a group of minority students filed a complaint against Satya Ranjan Borah for allegedly making insulting remarks on social media about a minority community and its religious mentor, Prophet Muhammad.



In his Facebook post, Satya Ranjan Borah wrote, "The Muslim is continuously blocking me on various social media platforms. How long will you be carrying out your actions against me?…One day you yourself will die… waiting for the right time…!!! on one side Maa Kamakhya-Maa Mahakali ; on the other side Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva..who do you have?? A dacoit named Hazarat?? And 72 maidens after whom – the entire Muslim community is mad. This maiden is none but prostitutes… for which the Muslims of the entire world is made… And what do you have apart from them?"

Borah reportedly deleted the message after netizens start criticising him on social media networks. A group of Facebook users have uploaded a screenshot of the allegedly insulting remark identifying the right-wing leader.

Borah is also accused of attempting to disturb regional peace and concord through his claimed disparaging views and utterances, according to AAMSU. They also requested that he be detained within the following 24 hours.

Previously the Golaghat unit of the All Assam Minorities Student Union (AAMSU) filed a petition in the Gauhati High Court against prominent right-wing leader Satya Ranjan Borah. This comes after Assam police allegedly failed to apprehend the leader after several complaints from minority student organisations across the state.



Earlier in a speech he stated "Personal issues should be inside the room. In the gathering, with us, we have the Bajrang Dal, Yuva Morcha, BJP, Ram Sena all with varied interest. It doesn't matter as whoever does what and can have to. We have to stay united and divide our work as Hindu and we have to punch Islam with our whole fist and not with our fingers", said Satya Ranjan Bora.

Bora ended by forwarding his goal ahead, "I can't help you from Muslims and I am not here to ignite Hindus. I can only do one thing that is to give the rest of my lives for Hindu. I don't care about the family nor do I care for others as my priority is my Hindu community and I will only be safe when my community and traditions are safe. So what if my family is safe, our girls will be taken by Miya and raped and our lands will be taken by Miya raped by Miya then who is safe? If a person has to safe along with his family then first his samaj and tradition and for that community has to be safe". He finally asked all the Hindus not to eat Halal meat.

