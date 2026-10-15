Aizawl Bypass Project: Union Minister Demands Accelerated Execution of ₹500-Crore Lifeline

Union Minister of State for Education and Development of North Eastern Region, Sukanta Majumdar, reviewed the ongoing construction of the ₹500-crore Aizawl bypass project during a high-level meeting on Wednesday.

Top officials, engineers, and project contractors attended the session to brief the minister on the infrastructure venture's current ground reality and engineering roadblocks.

Minister Majumdar directed all executing agencies and contractors to significantly accelerate construction speeds to meet the fixed deadline of January 2028.

The comprehensive review highlighted crucial bottlenecks, including land acquisition issues and challenging Himalayan terrain delays.

To ensure seamless execution, the minister ordered a strict monthly progress-monitoring framework to keep the project timeline on track.

"The Aizawl bypass is not just a road; it is a vital economic lifeline for Mizoram and the broader North Eastern region," stated Minister Sukanta Majumdar.

He further emphasized accountability, warning, "We cannot afford any administrative laxity. Contractors must deploy additional workforce and machinery immediately to ensure the project crosses the finish line by January 2028 without compromising on structural quality."