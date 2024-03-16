AJP president Lurin Jyoti Gogoi Opposition Alliance candidate from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat

DIBRUGARH: The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurin Jyoti Gogoi will be the Opposition Alliance candidate from Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat. The party decided it on Friday after a meeting held in Dibrugarh. The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), was formed by two students’ organisations of Assam, All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) in September 2020. Lurin Jyoti Gogoi become the president of the party.

Lurin Jyoti Gogoi came into prominence during the CAA movement when he was the general secretary of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU). In 2021, Lurin Jyoti Gogoi contested the Assam Legislative Assembly election from Naharkatia seat but he was defeated by BJP candidate Taranga Gogoi.

Dibrugarh Lok Sabha seat is one of the prominent seat which has been dominated by the tea tribe’s people. The political parties have always given first preference to tea tribe candidate from this constituency but this time BJP has fielded Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal from the prestigious seat while Aam Adami Party have fielded Manoj Dhanowar. Dibrugarh is set to witness a contest between two former members of AASU, with Sarbananda Sonowal also being an ex-president of the students’ organisation and former general secretary of AASU Lurinjyoti Gogoi. It is believed that Lurinjyoti Gogoi will give a tough fight to Sarbananda Sonowal and Manoj Dhanowar.

Also Read: Once living in shadows of militancy, women in Baksa now finding self-reliance through central schemes

Also Watch: