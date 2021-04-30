AJYCP of Demow Regional Committee demands check on price hike

A CORRESPONDENT



DEMOW: Under the leadership of Krishna Hazarika, president, and Lattu Bhattacharjee, general secretary of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), Demow Regional Committee, a memorandum was submitted to Demow Circle Officer on Thursday.

In the memorandum they stated that as the COVID cases were increasing every day, the public was in panic. Taking advantage of the pandemic situation, a section of unscrupulous businessmen had increased the prices of essential commodities. In the memorandum, the AJYCP, Demow Regional Committee alleged that a section of unscrupulous businessmen were illegally stocking different commodities and trying to create shortage in order to take advantage of the crisis. AJYCP, Demow Regional Committee demanded check on the price hike of essential commodities and action against unscrupulous businessmen.

