Akasa Air to launch Bengaluru–Dibrugarh flights via Bagdogra from Feb 1

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a significant expansion of its network across the Northeast, Akasa Air has announced Dibrugarh as its 32nd destination. The new flight service, connecting Bengaluru to Dibrugarh via Bagdogra, is set to commence operations on February 1, 2026, marking a major boost to air connectivity for Upper Assam and the region.

The airline stated that the upcoming route is part of its broader strategy to strengthen access to key commercial and cultural hubs in Assam. With Dibrugarh being one of the most important centres for tea, oil, and academic activity, the addition is expected to enhance travel options for both business and leisure passengers.

Bookings for the newly-introduced sector are now live and available through the Akasa Air website, mobile application, and authorized travel agents.

