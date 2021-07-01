 Top
With this, Akhil has got discharged in both the NIA cases registered against him. Akhil will walk out of jail if no new case is registered against him.

Assam: Akhil Gogoi Gets Bail in Another NIA Case

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  2021-07-01T12:22:57+05:30

GUWAHATI: The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court discharged Akhil Gogoi in all cases registered against him by the Central investigation agency. The NIA court said there is insufficient material against Gogoi to frame charges against him.

With this, Akhil has got discharged in both the NIA cases registered against him. Akhil will walk out of jail if no new case is registered against him. This particular case was initially registered by Assam police at Chandmari police station and later it was handed over to the NIA.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed an additional charge sheet against independent legislator Akhil Gogoi who has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, (UAPA) for his alleged role in violent anti-CAA protests and possible links with the Maoist elements.

