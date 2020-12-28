AKRSU Biswanath Sadar Regional Committee formed

A Correspondent

Biswanath Chariali: The Biswanath Sadar Regional Committee of All Koch Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRSU) was formed recently under the aegis of the Sadau Koch-Rajbongshi Students' Union and Biswanath District Cooch-Rajbongshi Students' Union.

The meeting was presided over by poet and lyricist Dhruvajyoti Rajkhowa while Kamal Bhuyan, Pitambar Koch and many members of Koch-Rajbongshi Mahila Samiti were present on the occasion. In the presence of more than 100 people, a regional committee with 23 office-bearers was formed in a successful manner.

