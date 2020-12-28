 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

AKRSU Biswanath Sadar Regional Committee formed

The Biswanath Sadar Regional Committee of All Koch Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRSU) was formed recently under the aegis of the Sadau Koch-Rajbongshi Students' Union and Biswanath District Cooch-Rajbongshi Students' Union.

AKRSU

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  28 Dec 2020 3:35 AM GMT

A Correspondent

Biswanath Chariali: The Biswanath Sadar Regional Committee of All Koch Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRSU) was formed recently under the aegis of the Sadau Koch-Rajbongshi Students' Union and Biswanath District Cooch-Rajbongshi Students' Union.

The meeting was presided over by poet and lyricist Dhruvajyoti Rajkhowa while Kamal Bhuyan, Pitambar Koch and many members of Koch-Rajbongshi Mahila Samiti were present on the occasion. In the presence of more than 100 people, a regional committee with 23 office-bearers was formed in a successful manner.

Also Watch: Himanta Biswa Sarma Addressing Press at Janata Bhawan (Assam Secretariat), Guwahati

Also Read: AKRSU demands formation of Kamtapur, ST status

All Koch RajbongshiStudents’ Union AKRSU Biswanath District 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X