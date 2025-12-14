AKRSU steps up demand for ST categorization following Assam Assembly memorandum

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Following the Assam Government’s memorandum adopted in the Legislative Assembly on November 29 regarding Scheduled Tribe (ST) categorization for six communities, the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) has intensified its stance on the issue.

AKRSU Secretary Boloram Barman said on Wednesday that a sit-in meeting was held on December 11 involving various organizations and prominent personalities from the Koch-Rajbongshi community, during which detailed discussions were held on the future course of action.

He informed that AKRSU would submit its advice and suggestions to the Group of Ministers in connection with the memorandum on Thursday.

Barman asserted that the memorandum should not remain confined to the Legislative Assembly. “We will discuss when and how it should be forwarded to the Centre. If the memorandum is stalled at the Assembly level, it will be clear that this is a political conspiracy ahead of the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections,” he said.

Reiterating the demand for ST categorization before the elections, Barman said the issue could even be implemented through a Presidential ordinance if there was sufficient political will.

He alleged that indigenous communities in Assam have long been deprived and used as political tools. “We appeal to all political parties, organizations, and noted personalities not to allow this issue to be reduced to mere vote-bank politics,” he added.

Highlighting delays in the process, Barman said that no proposal had been sent by the State Government to the Centre over the past three years. Recalling discussions with the Union Minister for Tribal Affairs in 2022, he said it was clearly stated at the time that no proposal had been received from Assam. “The Centre can act only after the State Government sends a formal proposal for ST categorization,” he said.

Criticizing the State Government, Barman urged it not to focus on political credit. “Five valuable years have already been wasted in the name of submitting memorandums. That lost time cannot be recovered, but the government can still secure the future by implementing ST categorization at the earliest,” he said.

