ALA Deputy Speaker Dr Numal Momin inaugurates Wangala festival in Bokajan

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DONGKAMUKAM: Dr Numal Momin, Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA), on Wednesday evening formally inaugurated the joint 3rd & 29th Wangala festival events of the Garos organized by Assam Garo Cultural Society (AAGCS) and the Karbi Anglong A’chik Cultural Society (KAACS) respectively, held at Tinglijan Garo village near Bokajan, East Karbi Anglong, from November 5 to 7.

The Assam Cabinet had last year approved Wangala festival as a state restricted holiday on November 7 in Assam and hence the festival is being jointly held. On Wednesday evening, the inauguration programme started with a prayer from Rev Jodish G Momin followed by traditional rituals from Barnath Sangma.

Dr Momin in his speech thanked the organizers for uniting the Garos residing in different districts on one platform. “If we stand united in all forms then nothing can ruin us,” he said. He also thanked Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for approving November 7 as a restricted holiday in the state. On the last day of the event on November 7, Dr Sarma is expected to grace the festival as chief guest along with Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu and others.

