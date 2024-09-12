All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam Stages Protest in Dibrugarh, Demands ST Status for Adivasis

DIBRUGARH: The All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA) staged a protest in front of the District Commissioner’s office in Dibrugarh on Wednesday, pressing for various demands benefitting the Adivasi community of the state. The protesters sought Scheduled Tribes (ST) status for Assam’s Adivasi population, land rights, correct caste certificates and implementation of the Minimum Wage Act.

One of the key demands was the grant of Scheduled Tribes (ST) status to the Adivasi people of Assam. In addition to ST status, the AASAA also demanded land rights for all Adivasi people living in tea gardens, forest areas and villages in Assam.

AASAA also demanded correct caste certificates for Adivasi students in order to access educational opportunities and scholarships.

The protesters also called for a hike in the minimum daily wage of tea garden workers from Rs 250 to Rs 550 citing the rising cost of living and working condition of tea workers.

At the end of the protest, a memorandum signed by AASAA Dibrugarh district president Siba Kurmi and general secretary Monuj Oraon was sent to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through the District Commissioner.

Also Read: Online trading scam: Minister Pijush Hazarika promises stern action against fraudsters

Also Watch: