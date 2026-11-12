All Assam Minorities Students’ Union seeks SIT Probe into Fake Certificate Racket in Hojai

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: All Assam Minorities Students’ Union (AAMSU), Hojai District Committee, has submitted a formal memorandum to the Chief Minister of Assam, the Education Minister, and the District Commissioner of Hojai, demanding immediate and strict legal action against a large syndicate operating an illegal trade of fake educational certificates across the district.

The memorandum submitted on Tuesday, signed by AAMSU Hojai District Committee Chief Adviser Monwar Hussain (Bokul) and District President Kabir Ahmed Laskar, calls for the immediate constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of the Assam Police Department to thoroughly probe the scam and arrest all syndicate members involved.

According to the student body, the illegal network initially surfaced during the last two Panchayat elections, where candidates allegedly purchased fake educational degrees attributed to non-existent colleges and universities across India for lakhs of rupees. The syndicate subsequently expanded its operation to target students who failed the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary examinations. In exchange for hefty sums, failed students were supplied with fake certificates issued under the names of unrecognised institutions located in Delhi and other states. At present, over 600 students in Hojai district are reportedly enrolled in various schools for the current academic session using fake CISCE credentials, while the total number of fraudulent admissions from previous academic years remains unverified.

Expressing deep concern over the response of the concerned authorities, AAMSU questioned why the department has not launched a full criminal investigation.