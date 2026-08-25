All Assam One-Act Play Competition Opens at Demow Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Building

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Under the patronage of the people of Demow, an All Assam One- Act Play Competition began at Demow Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Building from August 23. As per the schedule, on August 23, the flag was hoisted by Rupjyoti Handique, President of the reception committee, which was followed by Nataraj Bandana. The earthen lamp was lit by Surajit Borgohain, President of Demow Kendriya Naam Ghar. A tribute programme was organised where Ujjashree Phukan, Working President of the reception committee, lit the earthen lamp, while the smriti tarpan was offered by Kushal Dutta, a cultural worker of Demow. The competition will conclude on August 25.

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