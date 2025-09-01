All Assam Sut Sanmilan forms Nagaon District Sut Yuva Parishad

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The All Assam Sut Sanmilan organized a General Meeting at the Nagaon Pensioners’ Bhavan to form the Nagaon District Sut Yuva Parishad on Sunday. The meeting was chaired by Rajiv Kumar Hazarika, President of the All Assam Sut Yuva Parishad.

The purpose of the meeting was explained by Dibakar Borah, General Secretary of the All Assam Sut Sanmilan. He stated that the Sanmilan aimed to strengthen its organizational structure in every district by forming Yuva Parishads, Mahila Parishads, and Sut Students’ Unions.

The meeting featured speeches from prominent figures, including Suresh Borah, Chief Advisor of the Sanmilan, who emphasized the importance of collective effort for the progress of the Sut community. Other notable speakers included Amitabh Borah, Vice-President of the Sanmilan, who discussed the history of the community, and Purna Kanta Borah, Bhupen Saikia, Jyoti Prasad Borah, and Chandra Kanta Borah.

The meeting resulted in the formation of a 41-member Nagaon District Sut Yuva Parishad, with Rituraj Borah as President, Bishnu Prasad Borah as Working President, and Kushal Borah as Secretary. The Sanmilan’s General Secretary, Dibakar Borah, announced the formation of the new committee in a press release.

