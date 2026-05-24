All Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (AATSA) organises ‘Let’s Go to School’ awareness campaign

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A “Let’s Go to School” awareness campaign was organized on Saturday at Radhabari Tea Estate under the Bokakhat subdivision by the All Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (AATSA) Radhabari Primary Committee in collaboration with the Rongagarha Sub-Branch.

The programme, conducted by Rongagarha Sub-Branch president Ganesh Ghatowar, witnessed the participation of many students from the tea estate. As part of the campaign, an educational rally was taken out. During the procession, AATSA office-bearers and students marched through different sections of the tea garden, chanting slogans such as “Let’s Go to School,” “Stop Drug Abuse,” “Stop Child Marriage,” and “Build an Educational Environment.”

It may be mentioned that the awareness programme was undertaken to promote educational awareness in society and to keep the younger generation away from various social evils.

The event was attended by Doyaram Rabidas, secretary of the Dergaon branch, along with office-bearers of the Radhabari and Rongagarha sub-committees, as well as many young students.

Also Read: ‘Education is the true path to empowerment of tea community’ Says AATSA