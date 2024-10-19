All-Bathou Mahasabha Team Installs “Bathou” in Chekamari Bodo Village, West Bengal To Redefine Uniformity

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Responding to an invitation from a family of West Bengal, a team of All- Bathou Mahasabha (ABM) led by president Sabha Ram Basumatary recently went to Chekamari Bodo village in West Bengal to install “Bathou” of Kokrajhar origin. There is little difference in the stall of “Sijou”, erection of “Bathou” and practice of worship amongst the Bathou followers of Assam, West Bengal and Nepal. The preaching practice and erection of Bathou with bamboo have much resemblance between West Bengal and Nepal.

Talking to The Sentinel, the secretary of All Bathou Mahasabha Mahim Chandra Basumatary said responding to an invitation of Mahesh Chandra Narzinary of Middle Chekamari village of West Bengal who is also the president of West Bengal state Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS), a team of All Bathou Mahasabha reached his home recently and installed “Bathou” of Kokrajhar origin aiming at re-defining the uniformity and practice of Bathouism. He said they exchanged their respective views on teachings and philosophy of Bathou and emphasized the need of close coordination between each other to strengthen Bathouism.

The team of All-Bathou Mahasabha consisted of Dowri-Basistha Basumatary, president of Kokrajhar district ABM-Abhiram Basumatary and president and secretary of Bathou Mainao Afad.

Also Read: Assam: Dr Panjit Basumatary receives ‘Animal Welfare Field Veterinary Award’

Also Watch: