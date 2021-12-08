All Bodo Students' Union condemns brutal killing of innocent labourers in Nagaland

OUR CORRESPONDENT



KOKRAJHAR: The All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) after getting the shocking news of the killing of innocent labourers of the Konyak tribe from Mon district in Nagaland has expressed deep sorrow over the killing of the innocent people and at the same time the union urged the government of India to repeal the Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) from Assam, Nagaland and Manipur.

The general secretary of the ABSU Khanindra Basumatary said such an encounter of innocent civilians was a clear violation of human rights that requires highest degree of intervention by the Government of India.

The ABSU strongly condemned the brutal attack by the men in uniform, the act of which is a sheer threat to the peace loving people of Nagaland. ABSU expressed sorrow and solidarity with those who lost their family members. The ABSU appealed to the Government of India to repeal such draconian law from the Northeast India. The men in uniforms responsible for such brutal killings must be booked under the stringent law for violation of human rights, the union said.

