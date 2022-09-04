All Bodo Students' Union demands increase of constituency and land pattas under FRA

OUR CORRESPONDENT



KOKRAJHAR: The All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) on Saturday demanded land pattas for indigenous tribal people under the Forest Rights Act, 2006 and increase of tribal seats by re-delimitation of the constituency.

Talking to media persons, the president of ABSU Dipen Boro on Saturday said they wanted the implementation of the Traditional Forest Dwellers' Act, 2006 and land pattas to indigenous tribal people under the Forest Rights Act to the tribal people. He said in most of the time, the protection of tribal belts and block from illegal encroachers were not seen due to the lackadaisical attitude of the department or the successive governments in Assam. He said the government was liable to protect the tribal belts and blocks as per chapter-X of Assam Land and Revenue Regulation Act, 1886 and amended in 1947 but despite High Court's repeated order to evict the illegal settlers in tribal belts and blocks, the government had failed to carry out an eviction drive against illegal settlers in tribal lands. He, however, hailed the initiative of new government for taking up several initiatives to solve the land issue.

Boro said the government of Assam should allot land to indigenous tribal people living in Sonitpur, Biswanath and other parts of the State which fall under Boro Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council (BKWAC) to ensure land rights. He called upon the Expert Committee constituted for inclusion and exclusion of villages in BTC as early as possible and increase of constituencies through Re-delimitation act, 2002 based on the population census of 2001. He also said Kokrajhar seat should be reserved for tribal people and should focus on increase of constituencies by evicting all illegal encroachers in tribal belts and blocks. He also said the ABSU held a joint meeting with the All Assam Tribal Sangha (AATS) over the illegal encroachers in tribal lands and other issues.

