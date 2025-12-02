All Chauntal Student Union (ACSU) hosts traditional paddy harvesting ceremony at Tiyak Balijan

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: Charaideu District Committee of the All Chauntal Student Union (ACSU) organized a traditional paddy harvesting ceremony at Tiyak Balijan on November 30.

The event was held on approximately 20 bighas of land, with the active participation of the Chauntal community, and aimed to revive the agricultural traditions of the community and involve the younger generation in farming.

The ceremony was attended by local farmers, youth, and a large number of people, making it a grand celebration of social harmony and traditional agricultural culture.

The Chauntal Student Union has been taking various initiatives to promote self-sufficiency in agriculture, and this event was a part of their efforts to spread the message of "Agricultural Revolution" at the district level.

The ceremony saw the participation of around 200 people, who came together to thresh paddy, showcasing the community's collective spirit and traditional farming practices.

