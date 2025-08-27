All Koch-Rajbongshi Students Union (AKRSU) declares schedule of agitation programme

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: “Don’t play politics with the sentiment of Koch-Rajbongshi community. We are united now and will not let any political party play politics with our sentiment,” said Boloram Barman, Secretary of All Koch-Rajbongshi Students Union (AKRSU) on Tuesday at Bongaigaon. He said that CM Himanta Biswa Sarma always talked about Hindu and sons of soil. “We, the Koch-Rajbongshi people, are both Hindu and sons of soil. But still we are deprived of our rights. So, if the process of ST categorization of the Koch-Rajbongshi community is not done before the Legislative Assembly election of 2026, the Koch-Rajbongshi community will do whatever it needs for payback to this government,” he added .

AKRSU organized a press meet on Tuesday at Bongaigaon where several noted leaders including Boloram Barman, Secretary, Manoj Ray, President, Dipen, Pathak, Kalyan Singha, Hridaynanda Ray, Santa Ray, Nirmal Choudhury, and others were present. Addressing the media, Manoj Ray stated that unified AKRSU had planned for a programme schedule in their last working committee meeting held on August 24.

“As per our schedule, we will organize a Thinking Meet at Bongaigaon on September 7 where all noted and intellectual Koch-Rajbongshi persons will be present. We will discuss the burning problems of Koch-Rajbongshi people and try to make a strategy. After this, we will conduct a torch rally at Dhubri on September 10, a mass rally at Goalpara on September 15 and form a human chain at Bongaigaon on September 20. All these programmes will be conducted for our basic two demands, ST categorization of Koch-Rajbongshi people and formation of a separate Kamatapur state,” he said.

Ray also added that AKRSU would conduct a mass meeting in the month of October at Sivasagar and perform a National Highway blockade programme in November. “Further, in connection with the upcoming BTR election, we will conduct awareness meetings at different areas of BTC. We have demanded the political parties that they should project a Koch-Rajbongshi candidate in Koch-Rajbongshi majority areas of BTR,” he added.

