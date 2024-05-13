All Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union observe Bishua festival in Udalguri district of Assam

A Correspondent

TANGLA: The Udalguri chapter of All Koch Rajbongshi Students’ Union (AKRSU) celebrated ‘Bishua’, the community festival of the Koch Rajbongshi community, with a day-long celebration at Tarabari-Hatibandha village in Udalguri district on Saturday. The event kicked off with the unveiling of organisational flags and a plantation event. A number of cultural groups also performed, showcasing the traditional culture of the community. The open session was inaugurated by retired HoD of Assamese, Tangla College, Ghateswar Baruah, and attended by General Secretary of AKRSU, Hemanta Bora Koch; Bhergaon SDPO, Durga Kingkar Sarma, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, the principal of Tangla HS school, Dr. Dilip Baruah, delved into the multifarious history and ethnicity of the Koch-Rajbongshi community and spoke at length on the cultural heritage of the communities. “The greatest revolution for every community is the preservation of their own culture, as it gives them a unique identity in the eyes of the world. If we can be successful in the preservation of our culture, then we can be successful in contributing to our own community,” he added. He also exhorted the Koch-Rajbongshi people to put in every effort to keep our own culture, dress, dance, rituals, and folk songs intact and to keep up our unique identity.

