Alleged encroachment in Nambor reserve forest by Rangajan Tea Estate

A CORRESPONDENT



GOLAGHAT: The alleged encroachment and illegal activities by Rangajan Tea Estate of Khetan Group in Nambor reserve forest is causing disturbance and threatening the movement and behavior of the wild animals. A huge area about 300 acre land of Nambor reserve forest has allegedly been encroached upon by Rangajan Tea Estate for planting tea saplings. The tea company had cut down trees for tea plantation. At present, the Rangajan Tea Company has been carrying out turmeric cultivation by covering a huge area of Nambor forest. Besides, large drains have been dug so that wild elephants cannot enter the tea garden area. These huge drains are disturbing/ obstructing the movement of wild elephants along the traditional migratory route.

Nambor Reserve Forest is rich in bio-diversity. Apart from providing habitat to wild elephants, it is also a shelter for other endangered wildlife like leopard, Indian Bison, headcapped langur and reptiles like geckoes. In the year 1872 on August 9, the British government declared Nambor as a reserve forest with an area of 1,41,364 hectares land.

Due to encroachment of Nambor Forest land, the habitant area of wild animals has decreased and they come out from the forest area to human habitat area. Consequently, the man-elephant conflict has increased in the nearby villages.

In the greater interest to wild animals, the conscious people of Golaghat have sought immediate intervention and demanded eviction of encroachment of Rangajan TE to save Nambor reserve forest.

