A CORRESPONDENT



JAMUGURIHAT: Alok, a socio-cultural and dramatic organization of greater Nagsankar area under Biswanath district, will organize a painting competition to commemorate its 33rd year of establishment on January 1 at the historic Nagsankar Temple campus.

Also Watch: Himanta Biswa Sarma Addressing Press at Janata Bhawan (Assam Secretariat), Guwahati

Also Read: Painting competition held by the Red Horns Division of the army at Patgaon