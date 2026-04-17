Ambedkar Jayanti celebrated in West Karbi Anglong

KHERONI: The 135th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar was observed with great enthusiasm and deep reverence at the Dr BR Ambedkar Bhawan, Kheroni Charali, West Karbi Anglong, on Thursday.

The programme, held from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, was jointly organized by the West Karbi Anglong Anusuchit Jati Parishad, West Karbi Anglong Robidas Sanmilan, and the West Karbi Anglong Anusuchit Jati Yuva Chhatra Sanstha. The ceremonial flag was hoisted and the meeting was presided over by Prem Chand Ram of the Anusuchit Jati Parishad. The event commenced with floral tributes, lighting of candles, and paying homage before the portrait of Dr Ambedkar by dignitaries and members of the public.

A special highlight of the programme was the felicitation of meritorious student Ajoy Ram, who was honoured with a certificate and traditional gamusa for securing 79% marks in the HSLC (Class 10) examination.

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