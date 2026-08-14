Aminur Rahman ‘Chitrabhanu’ Chosen for 2026 Assamese Children’s Literature Award

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Akoni Xahitya Xabha has selected eminent writer, translator and publisher Aminur Rahman, popularly known as 'Chitrabhanu', for its 2026 Assamese Children's Literature Award for his outstanding contribution to children's literature.

Rahman began his literary journey in 1999 and has authored over 300 books, including more than 100 children's books and over 200 works for adolescents and young readers. His works span fairy tales, folk stories, biographies, translations, motivational and educational literature.

A major milestone came in 2018 when 50 of his children's storybooks were released simultaneously in a single day. His books have been published by several leading publishing houses in Assam.

The Akoni Xahitya Xabha has been presenting the award annually since 2010. The award will be formally presented to Rahman at a special function in Tezpur later this year.

His notable works include Sahasi Rajkonwar, Madhumalati, Karmaphal and The Tiger's Misfortune. He has also written and translated works on personalities including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Jyotiprasad Agarwala and Bishnuprasad Rabha, helping introduce their lives and ideals to young readers.

Also Read: Assamese Children’s Literature Awards 2025 Presented at Tezpur