Amit Shah in Northeast: Two-day visit to Assam, Manipur starts today

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Guwahati to begin his two-day visit to Assam and Manipur from Saturday. He is scheduled to preside over party meetings and inaugurate as well as lay the foundation stones for numerous projects in the two states. The Minister's visit which began from Guwahati comes ahead of the Assam assembly elections which will take place next year.

Beginning Saturday, Minister Shah will distribute financial grants of Rs. 2.5 lakh each to 8,000 traditional namghar of the state under the Assam Darshan programme. He will then lay the foundation stone for Batadrava Than as a cultural and tourist site, inaugurate a new medical college in Guwahati as well as nine law colleges set to be established across Assam. He will also hold party meetings with Assam BJP leaders to discuss and review election campaigns for the upcoming Assembly elections. Later, the Home Minister is scheduled to discuss the law-and order scenario with the state's CM Sarbananda Sonowal and officials of the Home Department and Assam Police.

Upon his arrival at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) on Friday, Union Minister Shah was welcomed by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Health and Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP National Vice-President and Assam BJP in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda, and state party President Ranjit Kumar Das. CM Sonowal posted photos from the welcoming ceremony on his Twitter:





I heartily welcomed Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji at Guwahati airport and thanked him on behalf of the people of Assam as he is set to launch several developmental projects for the state. pic.twitter.com/wHIAcKPqco — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) December 25, 2020





In Manipur, the Home Minister's itinerary will include the foundation stone laying ceremonies of Churachandpur Medical College, the state government guest house at Imphal, the Manipur Bhawan in New Delhi's Dwarka, an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) at Muongkhong, the state police headquarters at Imphal and the Integrated Command and Control Centre City in Imphal. Besides, inauguration of completed projects such as Thoubal multipurpose project and meeting with the civil society organisations' representatives in the state are also arranged. Regarding his awaited visit, Manipur CM Biren Singh said, "We're also appealing to the people to attend the programme which is being planned as an appreciation to Union home minister Amit Shahji's role in introducing the ILP (Inner Line Permit) system in the state."

Notably, the BJP public meeting will take place at Amingaon in Guwahati at 1 PM today in presence of a huge audience. The virtual inauguration of the 9 law colleges of Assam is also said to take place in the same event.





