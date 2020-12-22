AAMSU demands permanent solution to flood and erosion problems of Bishwanath

Biswanath: Demanding permanent solution of erosion and flood caused by Brahmaputra river and its tributaries in and around Biswanath, the Biswanath District Committee of All Assam Minority Students Union (AAMSU) has said that the government should take immediate steps to address the issue.



Leaders of AAMSU said that from 1990 to 2020, thousands of people of Panpur area of Biswanath have lost their homes and millions of hectares of agric land due to floods and erosion. People from Jamuguri have been facing devastation of property including homes and crop land. Therefore, AAMSU has demanded action from the government.



Addressing the media, Biswanath District Committee of AAMSU said if the government does not solve these issues soon they will launch a protest against it at the beginning of the new year. They said they will launch a more violent protest than the farmer's protest.



Here is the list of their demand from the government in this regard:



1.Declare the erosion and flood caused by Brahmaputra river and its tributaries as a national problem.

2. To announce schemes for anti-erosion measures to protect Joola Basti and Kumolia areas

3.Instead of following the normal routine of taking steps during the rainy season, work should be done in the winter season.

4.Scientific methods be used to address the flooding and erosion problems

The Government of Assam announced a scheme of Rs. 1 lakh – Rs 1. 50 lakh as compensation to all the victims on 13/12/2020. The district committee also asked the government to use this amount on solving the issues permanently.

